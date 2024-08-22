Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

