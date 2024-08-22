Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

