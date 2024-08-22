Edward Kolodzieski Sells 12,155 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,326.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.