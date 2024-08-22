EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EHang were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of EHang by 24.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of EH stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EHang



EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

