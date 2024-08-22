Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $967.00 and last traded at $955.17. Approximately 2,664,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,089,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $921.81.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $883.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.11. The company has a market capitalization of $907.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

