Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 9,965 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $91,578.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,331.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Elizabeth Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $23,422.50.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.
SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
