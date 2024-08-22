Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.
EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emera
Emera Stock Down 0.4 %
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.