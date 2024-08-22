Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.89.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.57.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

