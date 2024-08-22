EMERGE Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Head-To-Head Review

EMERGE Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EMERGE Commerce alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMERGE Commerce and Dada Nexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMERGE Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus $10.42 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -1.02

Profitability

EMERGE Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

This table compares EMERGE Commerce and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMERGE Commerce N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -22.77% -14.73% -11.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMERGE Commerce and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMERGE Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 5 2 0 2.29

EMERGE Commerce currently has a consensus target price of C$0.15, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 156.05%. Given EMERGE Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMERGE Commerce is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

About EMERGE Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. The company's marketplace and subscription e-commerce properties provide pet products, meat/ grocery, and golf products. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, and CarnivoreClub.co. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EMERGE Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMERGE Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.