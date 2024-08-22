Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.03

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.03 and traded as high as C$53.48. Enbridge shares last traded at C$53.02, with a volume of 7,223,409 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.77%.
In other Enbridge news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
