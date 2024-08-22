Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT Lowered to $64.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

