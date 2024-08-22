Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$932.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

