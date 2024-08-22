Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.9%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.16. 1,949,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,583,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

