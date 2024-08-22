Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENI

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in ENI by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.