Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ENVA stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

