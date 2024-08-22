Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enova International Price Performance
ENVA stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $88.42.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enova International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enova International
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- What is a support level?
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.