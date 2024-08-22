Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.76.

Shares of ENPH opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

