Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$1.90 by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.90 target price by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7 %
About Enterprise Group
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.
