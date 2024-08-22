Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.48. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 18,804 shares traded.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$296.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.30.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

