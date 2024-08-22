Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKO opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

