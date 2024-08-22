Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,930 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schneider National by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 122,077 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,602.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

