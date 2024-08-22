Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 904,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 642,064 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,779,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

