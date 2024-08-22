Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

