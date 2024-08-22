Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 172 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 66.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

