Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

