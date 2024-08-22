Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $558.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.55. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $436.90 and a 52 week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

