Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $51.06 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

