Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.