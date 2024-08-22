Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.