Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 270,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 122,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SHYD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0621 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

