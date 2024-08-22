Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMF opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

