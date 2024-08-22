Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

