Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $467,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 969,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 543,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 791.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 322,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 613.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 275,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.70.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.