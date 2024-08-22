Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMO opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

