Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.59% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFRL. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $51.51.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Profile

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

