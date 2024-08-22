Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,246 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $65,046.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $622,695.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $65,046.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,695.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

