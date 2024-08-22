Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

