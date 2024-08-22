Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $197.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

