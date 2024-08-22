Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 33.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

