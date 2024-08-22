Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $185.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

