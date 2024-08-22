Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,949 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,945 shares of company stock worth $4,091,408. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

ExlService stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.