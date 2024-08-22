Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,182 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $168,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

