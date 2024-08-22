Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

