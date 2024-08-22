Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TPSC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.