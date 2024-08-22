Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 776 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 612,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 436,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $57.47 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

