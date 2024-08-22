Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGK stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

