Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

