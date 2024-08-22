Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 26.5 %
Insider Activity
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
