EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

