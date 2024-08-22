Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Purchases 9,139 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,669.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,911. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

