Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.