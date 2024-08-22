Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

OVV opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

